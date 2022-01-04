StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a growth of 181.7% from the November 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

OTCMKTS SZLSF opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.41. StageZero Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.27.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K.

