Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Position Cut by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $185.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.65 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.