Stephens Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $385.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Stephens from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.09.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL traded up $8.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $354.89. The stock had a trading volume of 45,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $189.45 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,218,000 after acquiring an additional 550,929 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.7% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 8,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,318,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.