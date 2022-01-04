Stephens Raises Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $390.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Stephens from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $366.00 to $363.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.25.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $314.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.48. Saia has a 1 year low of $171.16 and a 1 year high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 30,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at about $599,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 246.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after buying an additional 42,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,395,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at about $609,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.