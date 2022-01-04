Stephens Upgrades Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) to “Overweight”

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $115.00. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.43.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $120.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 1.21. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $70.93 and a 52-week high of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 10.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,159,000 after buying an additional 130,768 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3,745.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 116,101 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 483.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 92,322 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,612,000 after purchasing an additional 91,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 6.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 967,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,827,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

