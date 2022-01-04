Stephens Upgrades Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) to “Overweight”

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $115.00. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.43.
Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $120.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 1.21. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $70.93 and a 52-week high of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.
In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 10.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,159,000 after buying an additional 130,768 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3,745.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 116,101 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 483.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 92,322 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,612,000 after purchasing an additional 91,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 6.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 967,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,827,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.
Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.