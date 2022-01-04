Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the November 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,473,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS STEV opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Stevia has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Stevia
See Also: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Stevia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.