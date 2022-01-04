Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the November 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,473,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STEV opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Stevia has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Stevia

Stevia Corp. is a farm management company, which manages propagation, nursery and plantation. It also provides services to contract growers and other industry growers. It implements agribusiness solutions to maximize the production of stevia leaf. The company’s business processes includes plant breeding and farming; extraction and purification; and product formulation and marketing.

