Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 11,033 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,093% compared to the typical volume of 503 call options.

ACIW traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.42. 1,135,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.23.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 73,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.