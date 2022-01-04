Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,018 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STRA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 25.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 19.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 72.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 27,977 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STRA. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Strategic Education news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.12. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.67 and a 52-week high of $96.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.34%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

