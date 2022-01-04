Stratos Price Reaches $1.96 (STOS)

Stratos (CURRENCY:STOS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Stratos has a market capitalization of $38.99 million and $1.62 million worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00004240 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratos has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00062999 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00079526 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.35 or 0.08197101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00082512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,200.12 or 0.99966104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007520 BTC.

Stratos Coin Profile

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,896,626 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Buying and Selling Stratos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

