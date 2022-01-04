Strong (STRONG) Price Tops $599.40

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. Strong has a market cap of $82.88 million and approximately $16.83 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for approximately $599.40 or 0.01295318 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00063532 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00073709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,803.30 or 0.08219092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00079798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,275.54 or 1.00003281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007527 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

