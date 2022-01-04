Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 162 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Summit Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.43. The stock had a trading volume of 137,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,482,854. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

