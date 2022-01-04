Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 702 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after buying an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,530,000 after buying an additional 1,499,006 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,460 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,450,000 after purchasing an additional 629,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $399.16. The stock had a trading volume of 746,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,750,164. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

