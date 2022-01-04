Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Sells 30 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $464.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $473.85.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

