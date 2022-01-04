Sun (New) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Sun (New) has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Sun (New) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $236.96 million and approximately $127.23 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00062994 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001202 BTC.

About Sun (New)

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

