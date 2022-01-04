SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.38.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SPWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
SPWR stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SunPower has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29.
In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at $87,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 22.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.
About SunPower
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
