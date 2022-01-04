SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

SPWR stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SunPower has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at $87,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 22.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

