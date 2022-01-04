SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.38.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPWR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SunPower from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.
SPWR opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SunPower has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.03.
In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at $87,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of SunPower by 22.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
