SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPWR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SunPower from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

SPWR opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SunPower has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at $87,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of SunPower by 22.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

