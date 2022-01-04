Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.41

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.41 and last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.62.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $124,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

