Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the November 30th total of 15,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRE. Athanor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 115.6% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the third quarter worth $2,443,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 20.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III alerts:

Shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,306. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.