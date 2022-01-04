SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $789.00 at Barclays

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $755.00 to $789.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SVB Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SVB Financial Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $771.74.

Shares of SIVB opened at $688.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $710.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $636.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $376.40 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total transaction of $4,176,354.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total value of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,620 shares of company stock worth $15,808,653 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

