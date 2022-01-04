Swiss National Bank Buys 13,200 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 747,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Workday worth $186,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Workday by 31.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Workday by 58.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.11.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,106,018.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,604,604.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 437,868 shares of company stock valued at $118,104,482 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock opened at $263.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.38. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.60 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2,930.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.