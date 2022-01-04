Swiss National Bank Has $278.27 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,458,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 88,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $278,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after buying an additional 186,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after buying an additional 113,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,055,830,000 after buying an additional 312,507 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after buying an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $128.34 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on EW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $1,220,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,881 shares of company stock valued at $17,265,658 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.