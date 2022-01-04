Swiss National Bank Has $346.39 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,959,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 164,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Gilead Sciences worth $346,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $72.58 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.49. The company has a market capitalization of $91.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

