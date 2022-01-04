Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,347 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Illumina worth $234,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 241.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Illumina by 36.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $380.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $383.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.98. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.03 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total transaction of $1,204,985.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total transaction of $41,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,925 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.70.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

