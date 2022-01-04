Swiss National Bank Sells 39,300 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,090,328 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 39,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $213,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,726 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10,493.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,504 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $64,736,000 after acquiring an additional 327,384 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,708 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.84.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $231.22 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $156.02 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.