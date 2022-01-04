Swiss National Bank Sells 84,000 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,372,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $257,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $107.62 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.71 and its 200 day moving average is $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.