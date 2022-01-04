SWS Partners Acquires 30,873 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

SWS Partners boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,873 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Fernando Musa purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

PCT stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,862. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.44.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

