Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.24.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $47.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,038,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,400,000 after purchasing an additional 274,355 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 171,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 913,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,667,000 after acquiring an additional 54,944 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

