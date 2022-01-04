Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,640 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $74,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 112.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,567 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $156,603,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $127,122,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $114,597,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $34,616,395.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $10.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $350.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,429. The company has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.92, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $350.03 and its 200 day moving average is $317.88.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

