Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 73,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,992,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.07. 10,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,147. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $159.31 and a one year high of $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $103.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

