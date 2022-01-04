Synovus Financial Corp Has $26.64 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.90. 496,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,482,854. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.52 and a 200 day moving average of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $234.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

