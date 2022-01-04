Synovus Financial Corp Has $37.58 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $37,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $6.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.61. 38,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,919. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.95. The stock has a market cap of $254.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $161.78 and a one year high of $283.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.16.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

