Synovus Financial Corp Sells 21,204 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,204 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $29,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $76.63. The company had a trading volume of 214,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,667,281. The firm has a market cap of $193.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $2,692,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

