T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) is Avalon Investment & Advisory’s 6th Largest Position

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 412,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 1.9% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $81,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,616 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $238,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.43.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $195.50. 6,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,286. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.82 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

