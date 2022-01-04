Taraxa Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.20 Million (TARA)

Taraxa (CURRENCY:TARA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. Taraxa has a total market cap of $14.09 million and $1.20 million worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Taraxa has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Taraxa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00050660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Taraxa

TARA is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,021,474 coins. The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted. “

Buying and Selling Taraxa

