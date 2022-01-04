Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 655,942 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $150,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 149.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,810,000 after purchasing an additional 484,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT stock opened at $231.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.