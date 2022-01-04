Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,606 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 1.7% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,133,087,000 after purchasing an additional 172,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,042,229,000 after acquiring an additional 66,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Target by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,982,448 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $962,716,000 after acquiring an additional 206,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.23. The company had a trading volume of 84,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.