Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) shot up 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.03 and last traded at $49.03. 770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 21,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.61.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TARO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.90 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 545,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,715,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

