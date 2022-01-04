Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Trading 7.9% Higher

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)’s stock price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.28 and last traded at $24.28. 23 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 42,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TARS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.06.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 6,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $160,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 5,531 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $145,465.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,321 shares of company stock worth $828,822. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,603,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

