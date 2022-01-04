Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Investec assumed coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Taylor Wimpey stock remained flat at $$2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

