TE-FOOD (TONE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $107,182.00

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $14.72 million and $107,182.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TE-FOOD Profile

TONE is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

