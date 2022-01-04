TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Update

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the November 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMVWY opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. TeamViewer has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMVWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €45.00 ($51.14) to €21.00 ($23.86) in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

