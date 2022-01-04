Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THNPF shares. Societe Generale started coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

THNPF stock remained flat at $$14.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,709. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16. Technip Energies has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

