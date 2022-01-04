Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Trading 4.5% Higher

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF)’s stock price was up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89.

About Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of clothes and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail segment involves in managing stores, concessions, and e-commerce business. The Wholesale segment offers distribution of products to stores of licensed partners.

