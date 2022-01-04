Terracoin Trading 17.7% Higher This Week (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $736,681.00 and $683.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,215.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $428.97 or 0.00928197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.97 or 0.00263922 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00023291 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002932 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

