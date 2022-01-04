Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $830.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) received a $830.00 target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 30.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $833.58.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,199.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,071.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $847.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 388.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total value of $11,865,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after acquiring an additional 610,300 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

