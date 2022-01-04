The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $711,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Boeing by 10.5% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 20,655 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

BA opened at $211.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $185.26 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.71.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

