The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.99. The company had a trading volume of 157,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,160,972. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.71. The stock has a market cap of $124.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $185.26 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

