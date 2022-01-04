The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Update

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the November 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.72. 17,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,831. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $36.34 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

