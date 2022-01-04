The Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $647.00

Shares of The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 647 ($8.72) and last traded at GBX 645.01 ($8.69), with a volume of 236500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 628 ($8.46).

The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 58.09 and a quick ratio of 51.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 623.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 616.49.

Get The Edinburgh Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. The Edinburgh Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for The Edinburgh Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Edinburgh Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.