The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Short Interest Update

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the November 30th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,565,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GYST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 1,626,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,964. Graystone has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get Graystone alerts:

About Graystone

The Graystone Co, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical cannabis delivery service in California; and mining operation in South America. The firm is also involved in marketing, real estate, and consulting services. The Company was founded by Paul J. Howarth and Joseph Wade Mezey on May 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Graystone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graystone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.