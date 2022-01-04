The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Short Interest Update

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the November 30th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,565,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GYST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 1,626,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,964. Graystone has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.
About Graystone
